Heat player is sued for accident that caused the affected person to lose his leg

A 21-year-old man who lost part of his leg during a car accident involving the player of the Heat de Miami, Haywood Highsmith earlier this month is now suing the star of the NBA .

According to court documents, Alekxei Pino, 21, filed the lawsuit in Florida last week and is seeking unspecified damages in excess of $50,000.

The accident occurred on February 6, shortly after the Heat’s 121-95 victory over the Orlando Magic.

After the accident, Highsmith missed the Heat’s game the next night, but returned to the court on February 11 against the Boston Celtics.

Highsmith was cited for careless and negligent driving by the Miami-Dade Police Department and the police report estimated that he was traveling 45 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone in his personal car in which he was driving.

TMZ reported that Highsmith may have been distracted by unknown circumstances.

The lawsuit claims that Pino suffered other significant injuries and had to undergo several medical procedures because of them.

Pino’s attorney, Manuel Dobrinsky, said in a statement Tuesday that the victim was still recovering in the hospital from the accident that occurred earlier this month.

“Alekxei was simply trying to do the right thing by being a good Samaritan and helping a stranded motorist. It is particularly heartbreaking that a good deed has resulted in a life-changing tragedy.” Dobrinsky said.