Welcome Connect reopens in March to connect Cubans with sponsors in the US.

The Welcome Connect platform will bring in March a new registration opportunity for Cubans looking for sponsors in the United States, through the humanitarian parole program.

Welcome Connectis the platform designed to link humanitarian parole applicants with potential sponsors.

The website faced difficulties in its beginnings due to an insufficient number of sponsors to meet the high demand, but the registration process remains active and available on the third Tuesday of each month.

Registration, even if continuous, is subject to a limit and is suspended once it is reached, resuming on the next scheduled date.

Applicants should stay tuned for opening dates. The next ones will be on March 19 and April 16.

The exact moment in which registration is enabled is at 3 PM UTC, corresponding to different times depending on each country.

The process includes the creation of a profile by the beneficiaries, who after filling out their basic information will be able to choose and send messages to a maximum of seven potential sponsors.

Since its inception in 2023, Welcome Connect has sought to offer a safe route for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans who aspire to take refuge in the United States.

Welcome.US, the organization behind this platform, has a history of supporting Afghan and Ukrainian refugees. It is important to highlight that the service is free, both for sponsors and beneficiaries.

In the context of the migration crisis facing Cuba, more than 67,000 Cubans They reached US soil during the year 2023, thanks to the humanitarian parole.

According to figures from the United States Department of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), there were a total of 327,000 migrants under this program at the end of December, which also includes Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans.