Heat relies on Adebayo to beat Magic in a close duel

MIAMI.- Under the standards of the NBA , this seemed like a game from the old era: A team that won without scoring 100 points. Something like this hadn’t happened in over a month, until the Heat He got it on Friday: Duncan Robinson I saved 23 points, Bam Adebayo scored on a jumper with 18.5 seconds left and Miami defeated Orlando Magic 99-96.

This season the teams of the NBA They go 7-107 when scoring less than 100 points. Miami earned its first win with fewer than 100 points since Dec. 11, when Houston beat San Antonio 93-82.

“And I think the fans enjoyed it a lot.”said the Heat coach, Erik Spoelstra.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.jpg Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. throws the ball over Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris in a game on December 25, 2023. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Adebayo finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, while the Mexican Jaime Jaquez Jr. contributed 19 units.

Paolo Banchero totaled 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Magic. He missed three attempts in the final seconds – two from relatively close range, with Orlando trailing by one on its penultimate possession.

The second shot slipped from his hand.s. He then missed a desperate 30-foot attempt on the last option of the game.

One to one with Miami:

“I went to my space at the end and had a great option”said Banchero. “I couldn’t ask for a better opportunity than that. … I think we played well enough to win.”

Moritz Wagner scored 19 points, Chuma Okeke he was 16, and Joe Ingles He added 14 for Orlando, which finished 12 of 20 at the free throw line and fell to 7-12 in its last 19 games.

This was only the seventh time this season that a match of the NBA It was won without scoring 100 points. Miami was 0-6 in such games this season; He Magic He was undefeated in eight games in which he has limited his rivals to a score of less than 100.

