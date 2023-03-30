Water: how to save it on a daily basis?

Water is a subject that concerns us all and everyone can help save this resource with daily gestures. How to achieve it? Present on the 12/13 set, Thursday March 30, journalist Sophie Piard gives some tips.

Nearly 1/4 of all the water consumed in France is destined for home use. On average, this represents 148 liters of water per day and per inhabitant. But how to save water? First of all, the foamers to be fixed on the taps allow to reduce the flow of water. “For the toilets, a dual control mechanism. For four people, this saves up to 40 m3 per year. Better also give up your bath and take a shower”advises journalist Sophie Piard, present on the set of 12/13, Thursday March 30.

Install water collectors

For household appliances, you have to think about “Fill your machines well, for the laundry as well as for the dishes. Also use the Eco programs first.continues the journalist. “In the garden, rainwater collectors are now part of the landscape. Next phase: install a tank, buried or not, to be used for watering, washing the car or flushing the toilet”explains Sophie Piard.