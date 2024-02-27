The list of those detained by the Venezuelan regime increases

MIAMI_ Relatives of retired colonel Alejandro González de Canales denounce that he was detained “unfairly” by the Venezuelan regime within the framework of the investigation by the prosecution against Rocío San Miguel, not knowing where she is currently since they deny her visits and do not know her health conditions.

Alexandra González de Canales reported through her social network that her father was arrested on February 9, when he was alone in his home in Lecheria, he was transferred to the Boleíta prison and has been accused of alleged crimes that according to his daughter ” have nothing to do with him.” She also highlighted that her father has been retired for 13 years, and stressed that the colonel does not have any type of connection with politics.

He also assured that they are “linking” him in a relationship with Rocío San Miguel; who was arrested on February 9 under unfounded accusations. The prosecution, aligned with the Venezuelan regime, accuses her of an alleged plan to attack the life of dictator Nicolás Maduro, which resulted in the arrest of several people, including Colonel Alejandro González de Canales.

“How can a person who is more than 13 years old who is not a military member have State secrets? A person who has not spoken to the person with whom they are involving him for more than a year, in other words, does not make any kind of sense.” of their accusations,” said González.

The daughter of the detained colonel also denounced that her family and lawyer do not have any information about her father and expressed “I can’t stop thinking that all this is a nightmare and that it is not true, “We don’t know how my dad is, we haven’t been able to talk to him, he hasn’t been able to access his trusted lawyer, they haven’t let us visit him.”lament.

Alexandra González de Canales emphasized the following: “I cannot help but speak out and raise my voice so that he is not forgotten, he cannot be just another name on the immense list.”

For its part, the news portal El Nacional reported that the colonel’s father (an adult over 83 years old), along with the consul general of Spain, have tried on several occasions to see the colonel, however, every time they attend the center imprisonment to see him, they deny the opportunity to his relatives.

Likewise, the same news outlet reported that “unconfirmed rumors” indicate that the colonel may have been transferred to the Rodeo prison.

Source: DLA Editorial / With information from El Nacional