Heavily reduced: Aqara launches large smart home discount on Amazon



If you want to upgrade your smart home at a reasonable price, you should take a closer look at the products from Aqara. Currently greatly reduced at Amazon, Zigbee and Matter gadgets from the socket to thermostats to motion detectors and sensors.





If you want to expand your smart home, focus on quality and still not want to spend too much money, they come for you Spring offers from Aqara precisely. At Amazon, the company is now lowering its prices for Zigbee and Matter-compatible sensors, switches, cameras, hubs, etc. Discounts of up to 25 percent are possible.

The best Aqara products for your smart home:

Matter: Siri, Alexa or Google. Why not everything?

Anyone who says Smart Home must also say Matter. The new cross-platform standard is currently on everyone’s lips and of course also a big topic at Aqara. There is already a suitable update for the popular and currently reduced Aqara Smart Home Central M2 (hub) ready. This means that almost all Aqara devices can be easily integrated into a Matter ecosystem with Amazon Alexa, Google Home or Apple HomeKit – regardless of whether they are thermostats, doorbells, sockets or motion detectors.

What actually is Matter? Launched by big companies like Amazon, Apple, Google and the Zigbee Alliance, Matter uses Internet Protocol (IP) to connect not only different devices but also apps and ecosystems. For compatible accessories, it doesn’t matter whether they were only designed for Alexa, Siri or the Google Assistant. With the help of Matter, there is no separation, all devices can communicate with each other and the user only chooses the voice assistant that is most comfortable for him.





To the Aqara offers

Save now in the Spring Sale 2023!





to offer







The huge Aqara smart home portfolio

The Aqara portfolio is large and raises the smart home to a future-proof level in many areas. The focal point is the Aqara Hub M2 mentioned at the beginning, which can be used to control up to 128 Aqara devices. In addition, the devices go hand in hand and allow many useful combinations, not only to conveniently automate the smart home, but ultimately to save on electricity and heating costs.



For example, you can optimally combine the Aqara P1 motion detector with the manufacturer’s smart sockets to only bring light into the hallways and living rooms where there are people. Or you bring the popular Heating thermostat Aqara E1 together with the door and window sensors, so that the air does not heat out of the window. At the same time, the Aqara temperature and humidity sensor is an aid in this scenario to better coordinate the room climate.

Aqara goes one step further and increases security in your smart home. That’s how you find it Manufacturer’s Amazon store Versatile IP cameras for monitoring your own four walls, smart doorbells with video function, water sensors that warn of floods or buttons and smart switches that can replace old-fashioned light switches. The selection of products is constantly being expanded.



When even the roller shutters become smart

Aqara is not only known for thermostats, sockets, motion detectors and the like. They also want to spare their customers the last manual and often annoying tasks in the household. A good example of this is the smart Aqara roller shutter motor E1 for commercially available blinds with a well-known string of beads. At the push of a button, using a language assistant or via automation, you can bring more light into your home. Or you can use the geofencing features to automatically close the shutters if you leave the house. And of course all this works wirelessly with long-lasting batteries.

Discover even more practical little helpers that make your home smart, are well prepared for the future thanks to Matter technology and are also greatly reduced in the Aqara Amazon shop.