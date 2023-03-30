Dragon Ball Super: Bad news for fans, they will have to keep waiting for his return

The last airing of the anime Dragon Ball Super it dates back to 2018, and it was speculated that it could return in 2023. New information now points to a new year, something that would not even be certain: there is talk of 2025.

In accordance with insider DBSChronicles on Twitter, The production stage of Dragon Ball Super is not yet active. What would arrive in 2023 is a web anime that could belong to the canon, but without being part of the main Super series.

Dragon Ball Super was released in 2015 by Toei Animation for Fuji Television, with Ryota Nakamura and Tatsuya Nagamine directing. Its 131 episodes constituted a sequel to the original Dragon Ball manga, written by the master Akira Toriyama.

It was about the adventures of Goku during the span of 10 years after Majin Buu’s defeat.

Instead of continuing the series, what followed was a sequel film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly (2018), erected in the highest grossing film of the franchise.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the most recent film, was released in 2022 in theaters.

And the series? It will continue in just one project, Unfortunately for Dragon Ball fans.

The words of DBSChronicles about Dragon Ball Super

DBSChronicles wrote on his Twitter account: “To clear up the confusion, last time before official announcement: Web anime for 2023, canon, Shintani, Kubota, animation started late 2022; DBS TV anime no earlier than 2025, so far no production yet.”

“Don’t mix the two, They are different”, stressed the insider.

I know I’ll get bashed for this, but had to clear this. Also, I NEVER said anime will return in 2020, 2021, or 2022. I only once said anime in 2023 (still coming) & announcement in 2022 (I was wrong) Already apologized earlier for mistaking WEB Anime for TV Anime at first. — SUPER Chronicle  (@DBSChronicles) March 25, 2023

Then I would add that I had confused the web anime with the continuation of Dragon Ball Super for 2023, but who now makes the distinction.

At the moment, everything is unknown about the anime, both the plot and the moment in which it will be released. Dragon Ball Super fans will have to wait for the return of the hit series.