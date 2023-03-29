Here’s the first Eve stuff to support Matter “out of the box”

Now Eve Systems is releasing its first smart devices that support Matter right out of the box. It is about new versions of Eve Energy, Eve Door & Windows and Eve Motion, all of which go on sale on April 17.

Matter is a new standard for smart devices that is intended to make it easier and safer to combine products from different manufacturers.

Previously, Eve’s products were limited to Homekit, but will now be able to run with, for example, Samsung Smarthings, Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

On the same day as the products are released, Eve Sytems will also release software updates to their old versions of Eve Energy, Eve Door & Window and Eve Motion that will also support Matter. The updates are available through the Eve app.

Also read: Belkin Wemo backs out of Matter venture