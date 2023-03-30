“Hot ones”, parade of streamers, “rock, paper, scissors”: Michou’s sensational entry on Twitch

For its premiere on Twitch after the cessation of its lives on YouTube, Michou invited several internet personalities. The show was followed by a large number of Internet users, and reached a peak of more than 120,000 spectators simultaneously.

“A new start.” After five years of lives on YouTube, Michou landed this Thursday evening on Twitch for a first special broadcast. For three hours of live, the 21-year-old streamer invited many internet stars and multiplied the activities thanks to an almost television production.

“I’ve been on YouTube for five years, I want to try something new,” Michou shared with his community at the end of the live broadcast.

Over a million followers

Shortly before 8 p.m., just before the start of live, the channel – which had already been used on rare occasions – had passed the one million follower mark, raising it to the top 20 of the most followed active French channels on the platform.

With a very committed community (8.38 million subscribers on YouTube), Michou brought together up to 120,000 people simultaneously – a significant audience for the platform.

The young streamer, who had made himself a purple dye (the color of Twitch) for the occasion, started his show alongside his sidekick Inoxtag (6.13 million subscribers on YouTube), beforeanother streamer, Amine don’t come join them.

Succession d’happenings

The trio quickly switched rooms to take part in an unreleased version of comedian Kyan Khojandi’s “Hot ones” format. On the menu: tasting of spicy sauces, each stronger than the other, embellished with destabilizing questions.

After a short hour of suffering, the youtubeur Theodort (2.51 million subscribers) joined the party for a “Game of trust”.

On the last third of the show, even more internet personalities made appearances, notably in a boxing ring created especially for the occasion. With Doigby as emcee, one of Twitch’s most influential streamers Gotaga and Zen show host Maxime Biaggi faced off in a “rock, paper, scissors” fight. Ditto for Greg Guillotin, author of famous hidden cameras, and Greg MMA, combat sports professional very followed on social networks.

Against a backdrop of “rivalry” between the two friends Michou and Inoxtag, the show ended calmly, unable to do a last outdoor happening because of the weather, said the now streamer affiliated with the platform. ‘Amazon.