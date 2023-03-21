How do I know if I should go to the gynecologist? These are the 7 signs

Have you ever wondered what the signs are to go see a gynecologistin The Truth News We share what you should keep in mind, because experts are important in the women’s health at any stage of your life.

Experts are in charge of treating conditions that may affect the reproductive system of women, so pelvic exams and Pap smears should be carried out, and other types of care that women should take from the age of 21 should also be taken into account. year old.

There are 7 signs that indicate that you should see an expert, so Dr. Waverly Peakes, a gynecologist at Methodist Hospital has shared how to identify these signs to go to the gynecologist.

Signs that indicate that you need to go to the gynecologist

One of the signs is pelvic pain



You should visit the experts when you notice abnormal or painful periodsAlthough having a heavier or longer period does not imply any problem, but if the abnormality continues, an appointment should be made.

And it is that, some women develop endometriosis, which causes serious pain in the pelvic area, can cause a lot of pain and intense bleeding. When a woman experiences an abnormal period, she may experience heavy bleeding, intense cramping, bleeding that lasts more than a week, or bleeding that comes and goes on other days.

Another sign is irregular vaginal bleedingr, when it presents a sign of concern it is when unexplained bleeding occurs between periods, it also occurs bleeding in pregnancy or after menopause.

One of the signs is pelvic painTherefore, the expert indicates that if you feel pain while exercising or during intimacy, you should consult an expert. This pain may be an ovarian cyst. On the other hand, pelvic inflammatory diseases can also cause pelvic pain and endometriosis.

When you realize the menopause symptomsYou should visit the gynecologist. In the appointment, the woman is oriented on how she can approach this stage in her life.

Pain or lumps in the breaststhis is one of the signs to go with the expert, which indicates to the patient how urgent it is to carry out a study, a mammogram or an ultrasound.

Another sign is the Urinary infections that are common in women, and a annual gynecological checkup. This visit may include a Pap smear, breast exam, or pelvic exam, but it depends on age.

It may interest you: Gynecological tests that you must perform every year to prevent cancer

What should be done before going to the gynecologist?

You must make the appointment one week after the period



If your appointment with the gynecologist is approaching, you should follow these recommendations before going to the experts, some tips are:

Make the appointment one week after the period

It is the decision of each woman to shave

pee before you go

Do not have sex one day before the date

The gynecologist or gynecologist must be a person you trust completely

You should have on hand the dates of your last periods

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!