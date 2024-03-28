How much is the multimillion-dollar Powerball prize? Here we tell you

MIAMI_ The national lottery network Powerball continues to add millions of dollars in Florida and 44 states, after no one matched the winning numbers on Wednesday night, and now the sum is more attractive with a pot of 935 million dollars.

The grand prize of 935 million dollars will be played this coming Saturday, March 30 at 11 p.m. Each ticket, which could make you the next millionaire in the United States, is worth two dollars.

Remember that you still have a chance to be the big winner of this lottery

The numbers drawn on Wednesday the 27th were: 37-46-57-60-66 with additional number Powerball 8 and a 2x Power Play multiplier.

How to play Powerball?

After purchasing your ticket, you must select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls and then select a number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball.

The Powerball jackpot grows until someone wins the prize. Players win a prize by matching one of the 9 ways to win. The jackpot is won by matching the five white balls in any order and the red Powerball.

Powerball is played every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

