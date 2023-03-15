How To Keep Bags Bacteria Free | metropolises

Companions on all occasions, the bags are great both for composing looks and for carrying belongings. Currently, the market offers different sizes, so it is possible to find from minibags to the most spacious ones, which are practical and ideal for those who spend a lot of time away from home.

And it is precisely because they keep everything that is necessary that the bags can house what you can’t even imagine, including bacteria. This is a good time to stop and ask yourself when was the last time you cleaned out your purse. If it’s been a long time, how about learning the right way to sanitize this accessory?

To help you, we will count on the help of the biomedical Roberto Figueiredo, Known on social media as Dr. Bacterium. Check below how many important tips you can follow when cleaning your bags.

According to the expert, the women’s bag carries germs mainly in the base part – where it is supported on the ground – and in the handles. And to clean it, it’s quite simple. Just pass a damp cloth with soap with bactericidal action over the entire surface and then pass again only the damp cloth soaked in water to remove soap residues. However, this also depends on the material.

