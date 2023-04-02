Capping the salary of temporary doctors: “This will generate savings that can be reinjected into more attractive careers”, according to the FHF Grand Est

The regional delegate of the Hospital Federation of France Grand Est, estimates on franceinfo that the cap on the remuneration of temporary doctors will make it possible to save money. He announces “a difficult transition period” in the coming weeks.

“Capping the salaries of temporary medical workers will generate savings. These savings can be reinjected into more attractive careers for hospital doctors”affirmed Sunday April 2 on franceinfo Thierry Gebel, regional delegate of the Hospital Federation of France Grand Est (FHF), while from Monday April 3 the salaries of temporary doctors will be capped at 1,390 euros for a guard of 24 hours.

“Our federation has been for the capping of interim compensation from the start”, recalls Thierry Gebel. He believes that after the years of health crisis, “The public hospital must be able to be strengthened in order to be able to carry out its fundamental mission: equal access to care 24 hours a day”. “Between 30 and 40% of tenured doctor positions are vacant today”specifies the representative of the FHF Grand Est.

Thierry Gebel recalls that the use of temporary workers “is not a new situation. For a number of years now, a very large number of hospital services have been operating thanks to the interim“. With the capping announced by the government, there will be “for a few weeks, a difficult transition period”, according to the regional delegate of the FHF Grand Est. But according to him, “What’s at the end of the tunnel is going to be more positive for everyone”. “The objective is to clean up the system, to stop having an overbidding system” in order to “to achieve something healthier and to make it possible to offer more attractive careers to hospital staff, not only to keep them, but also to be able to attract them.”

“The hospital is waiting for love”emphasizes Thierry Gebel. “The hospital came out of two years of health crisis, the staff are wrung out. They were already not in good shape before.” After this health crisis and “a human resources crisis” which is present, it is necessary “to be able to offer positive perspectives”. The representative of the FHF Grand Est points “an attractive component of remuneration”but also “the pillar of working conditions” and “Investment Prospects” in equipment. The goal is to “to be able to develop an activity, because the interest of the work is also part of the search for meaning by hospital staff”.