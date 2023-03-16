How, when and where to go to the March night bike ride in CDMX?

No plans for this end of the month? we tell them how, when and where the March night bike ride will be organized in CDMX so that they are encouraged and go alone, with their friends or as a couple to take a walk around the city.

The March Night Bike Ride in CDMX

If you feel like adventure, to see the city at night and are also fans of riding a bicycle, We tell you how, when and where the night walk in March will be organized in CDMX.

Photo: SEMOVI // There will be another night bike ride in CDMX.

Yes, according to the Ministry of Mobility (SEMOVI) capital, with the aim of promoting the use of bicycles in Mexico City, as well as for the beginning of spring, will organize this next Night Walk “Muévete en Bici” on Saturday March 25, from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m..

Where will this capital event be organized?

According to the capital authorities, this shot It will have a distance of 20 kilometers that they will not only be able to travel by bike, but also they can do it on skates, skateboard or on foot.

The route? It will leave from the Petroleum Fountain, on Paseo de la Reforma avenueand will pass through the First Section of the Chapultepec Forest, to then continue in the Glorieta de La Diana Cazadora, the Column of Independence and the Glorieta del Ahuehuete.

PHOTO: ANDREA MURCIA /CUARTOSCURO.COM // Second night tour in CDMX.

Then they will be able to circulate on Juárez avenue, the streets of López, Venustiano Carranza and 5 de Febrero and with final destination in Plaza Tlaxcoaque or the Zócalo of the capital.

there will be more activities

In addition to the night bike ride, the CDMX authorities indicated that there will be more activitiesalthough they agreed to make them known later, so be on the lookout.

Do not let anything stop you! ??‍♂️??‍♀️ Live the magic of our Spring Night Walk following our recommendations: ⛑️ Wear a helmet

? Respect traffic lights and crosswalks

? Use front and rear light

☝? Follow the indications of each service pic.twitter.com/ymuQEWO7I4 – Government of Mexico City (@GobCDMX) March 16, 2023

