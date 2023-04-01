How will I use ChatGPT in Italy | Tom’s Hardware

Nella giornata di ieri, The Guarantor has blocked ChatGPT in Italysottolinando l’assenza di un’informativa agli utenti e agli interessati i cui dati vengono raccolti, l’assenza di un base giuridica che giustifichi la raccolta di questi dati e l’assenza di un fultro per verificare l’età degli utenti sulla piattaforma. This last point will present a specific risk for some users, in particular and minors, that may have received inadequate risk regarding the degree of sviluppo and self-awareness, also considered the fact that the information provided by ChatGPT does not always correspond to the real data.

The Guarantor’s decision, due to the data leak that has led to ChatGPT shortly after, has led to the service block in Italy. ChatGPT is now inaccessible and, recandosi sulla dedicated pageit is possible to read the warning “ChatGPT disabled for users in Italy”.

Notice about the chatGPT

Its page is also present a message from the OpenAI team, which again blocked the renewal of the ChatGPT Plus subscriptions for the Italian users, it is also working to reimburse all colors that have not written the subscription to the service in the month of March. In aggiunta, gli sviluppatori have no voluto sottolineare il own impegno per la protezione della privacy dei propri utenti, affirming that ChatGPT rispetta sia il GDPR che le altre leggi a tutela della privacy. The company will speak with the Guarantor with the objective of ripping the service as soon as possible.

How will I access ChatGPT from Italy?

Fortunately, This does not mean that I do not have access to the finché rimane bloccato service. Surely I have been thinking about the information, but the solution to continue using ChatGPT from Italy, even on the blog, is very simple: enough I’ll use a VPN per far credere al servizio di essere fuori dal paese. In this way, I will be able to access the chat and continue to use ChatGPT as if it is always fatto, even in Italian.

A quality VPN is enough, since it integrates in some browser with a free VPN of 2023. Collegatevi to a foreign country, be it France, Germany, the Belgium or any other nation and I can continue to use ChatGPT in total peace of mind , at least I will not see sbloccato again and you can access it without using a VPN.

Beware of Timor and I will avoid any type of risk, now I have a safe VPN with a good VPN on the market, which will ensure absolute protection even from online access. Qui sotto vi lasciamo a box with our favorite one, in such a way that we can assess him quickly.