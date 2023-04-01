Google launches Nearby Share app for Windows in limited beta



Google has confirmed that the Nearby feature for sharing data from Android smartphones is now being extended to Windows PCs. The beta is not currently available for German users, but that could change soon.





This enables easy exchange of files between Android devices and Windows PCs. Google is now starting the beta test phase – initially only for selected regions and for users in the USA. We’ve included a list of regions where the beta isn’t available yet at the bottom of this post.

Nearby Share for Windows is a separate app that makes sharing files between Android devices and Windows PCs a few clicks. This allows you to quickly share photos, exchange documents and send videos.



Easy exchange between Android devices and Windows PCs

The basic Nearby Share function has been launched by Google since 2020. The feature became known as an Apple AirDrop competitor, but then remained exclusive to the Android operating system for a long time, just like Apple’s counterpart. That is, the fast exchange of data was only available via Android phones, tablets and Chromebooks. Now that is changing. According to Google manager Priya Samnerkar, there is now one Windows app available for Nearby Ware: “Today we are expanding Nearby Share as a beta version in selected regions on Windows, so that even more of your devices can work better together,” announces Samnerkar. The Nearby Share Beta for Windows runs with just a few clicks. It is important to adjust the visibility settings on the Android device so that the PC is recognized in the network for Nearby Share.

“Nearby Share Beta works with your Windows PC whether the app is open on the desktop or running in the background. Sending a photo, video or document from your PC to a nearby Android device is as easy as that “Drag and drop into the app or select “Send with Nearby Share” in the right-click menu. Just select the Android devices you want to share from the list that appears,” the explanation in the beta reads .

Sending files to personal devices is even faster. As long as both devices are signed into the same Google account, file transfers are automatically accepted – even when the screen is off. However, there is no schedule for the beta phase yet. It is therefore not yet known when the test will also be extended to Germany.

Nearby share beta Nearby Share Beta for Windows PCs is currently not supported in the following regions: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Donbass, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden

