Lauf: brewer and butcher take over traditional bar ” Flaschenkind ” – operator gives up

Lauf: landlady has withdrawn from the traditional pub

Moving history: in the past “rag picker” then “bottle baby”

then Closure only temporary – Trio will manage on premises in the future

– Trio will manage on premises in the future Butcher boss, brewer and beer sommelier: Special concept planned

The Spitalstrasse 4 in run is a popular meeting place. the former Traditional pub “rag collector” Michael Mais opened in November 2019 named “Bottle Child” new like him inFranken.de explained. Because the manager of his Mais Gastro UG and operator the pub, Laura Birkel, change wanted, Mais joined in three acquaintances together who now want to enrich the new “bottle child” with their various skills.

“Bottle child” in Lauf gets pub night, new kitchen and brewery

“Celebrate with us one last time before we meet will change. Be curious what awaits you afterwards”, says the description of the party “amplifier” on Friday (March 31, 2023) from 9 p.m. After that, a short conversion phase should follow and the “bottle child” in a new guise no later than Father’s Day (May 18, 2023) again open, reveals corn. How did the development come about? “I knew that Will Wohlfart and Katrin Kohl one Bar want to open,” says Mais. Wilhelm Wohlfahrt is a brewer and Katrin Kohl is the boss of the “Kohlwerk”, a family business with Butcher’s from run.





“The two suggested bringing Alex Teubner on board.” Teubner is among others Graduated beer sommelier and part of “beer taster”. Mais wanted the premises of the “bottle child” to continue (closed) events rent on the weekends. This also counted Bock beer festivals or pub church consecration. “In addition, the four of us set up the ‘Laufer Gastro UG’, which rents rooms on Thursdays and organizes various events.” From 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. there will probably be a pub night with a sheephead meeting and a “squeeze and guitar” for musical performances. “We’re rebuilding everything and a new brewery is coming in,” he continues.

This will become the realm of the brewer. “There will be one too new kitchen give and Katrin Kohl will for Franconian food worry.” On the Website laufer.events all events of both UGs can be found in the ” Flaschenkind “. This is how the curious could see it on Saturday (April 1st) from 5 p.m have the planned concept explained. Then, on April 6, stand up construction site event “with meat loaf and beer” on the program. The facility of the Laufer “bottle child” should rustic and thus also appeal to older people. Young audiences would continue to get his, for example Carnival events and “Bad Taste” parties.