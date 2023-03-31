Virgin Orbit will give up launching satellites

A Virgin Orbit announced a round of redundancies that will affect 85% of its workers, also indicating that it will close the division in charge of launching satellites into space.

Remember that this Richard Branson company was founded in 2017 with the aim of marketing the LauncherOne system. However, six years later, this launch system has failed to secure the necessary funding to continue operation.

How does it count CNBCthe company notes that the decision is not final, so it may eventually launch a division again with the same objective.

