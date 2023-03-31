IOS 17: Release date and features leaked!

iOS 17 should be presented by Apple during the year. A software update that should improve the user experience by bringing some changes.

Although its competitor Google has already launched Android 14 for testing purposes, Apple is being very tight-lipped about what the next update to its iOS operating system will be. However, the first presentation of the new iOS 17 will probably take place at WWDC (Apple’s annual developer conference) which will be held in June 2023, ahead of the launch of the iPhone 15 in September. It is therefore on this occasion that we will discover what Apple has in store for us.

The release of this new version is scheduled for mid-September, to coincide with the expected launch of the iPhone 15. In the meantime, Apple will unveil iOS 17 at WWDC in June.

Expected Features of iOS 17

With every major iOS update comes a lot of changes. We’ve seen this with iOS 16 and its slew of new features.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, iOS 17 will include the “most requested features” by users, which means it could be much bigger than initially thought.

We’ll find out a lot more as new reveals emerge closer to the presentation, and even more when the beta release arrives. So far, here’s what we’ve learned:

More lock screen widgets

Interactive widgets

Screen sharing

Call recording

Double application

Third-party app stores

Enhanced Siri and Abbreviated Siri Phrases

Virtual reality (VR) app

Redesigned iMessage

Devices compatible with iOS 17

The latest iPhone models from the past few years will likely be compatible, but we don’t know which devices will run on this new version until Apple provides details.

For reference, iOS 16 works on all of the following models, which should therefore be compatible with iOS 17:

iPhone Pro Max (11 and newer)

iPhone Pro (11 and newer)

iPhone (11 and newer models)

iPhone mini (12 and newer)

iPhone SE (2nd generation and newer models)

iPhone XR, XS et XS Max

iOS 17 is expected to bring several user-requested features

According to what Mark Gurman (Bloomberg technical journalist) had announced a short time ago, Apple would have planned to leave iOS in the background this year. He explains :

When Apple started developing iOS 17, the initial idea was to make it a debug release, focusing more on fixing bugs and improving performance than adding new features. .

He adds: