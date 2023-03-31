OFFER | iPhone 12 with unmissable price in Mercado Livre

O iPhone 12 was announced in October 2020 for the starting price of BRL 7,999. Some time after the official launch, this smartphone from Apple can now be purchased at a more attractive price. Good cameras, satisfactory performance and water resistance are some highlights of this model. Below, we’ll show you the offer we found on Mercado Livre, in addition to all the device’s specifications.

iPhone 12 with great price on Mercado Livre

In the Free Market, the iPhone 12 64 GB is being sold for R$ 3,599.99 at sight, representing a reduction of R$ 4,399.01 in relation to the original amount. If you prefer to pay in installments, it is possible to divide it in up to 10 interest-free installments of R$ 360. So, if you are looking for a new smartphone, this is the time!

Where is the offer?

👉 Buy the iPhone 12 for BRL 3,599.99 on Mercado Livre

Other iPhone 12 deals



R$ 3.480,00



Apple iPhone 12 (64 Gb) – Branco iPhone 12

View deal





R$ 3.869,10







Iphone 12 Apple 64Gb Azul Tela 6,1 12Mp Ios

View deal





R$ 3.899,00







Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) Blue, 6.1 Screen, 5G and 12 MP Dual Camera

View deal



Is it worth buying the iPhone 12?

O iPhone 12 it is still an interesting option for anyone looking for a device with good cameras, satisfactory performance, water resistance and software updates guaranteed for several years.

The Super Retina XDR OLED display measures 6.1 inches with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels, Dolby Vision and HDR10. inside, the Apple inserted an A14 Bionic processor, combined with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB, 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.



iPhone 12

There are two cameras at the rear, both 12 megapixels, with the main one featuring optical image stabilization and the secondary wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view. The front sensor, positioned in the notch of the screen, also delivers 12 megapixels.

The 2,815 mAh battery supports 20-watt fast charging and 15-watt wireless charging with MagSafe. The device also features Bluetooth 5.0, Face ID, 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 and stereo speakers.

iPhone 12 data sheet:

Operational system: iOS 14

iOS 14 Processor: Apple A14 Bionic (5nm)

Apple A14 Bionic (5nm) Internal Storage: 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB

64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB Fabric – Type: Super Retina XDR OLED

Super Retina XDR OLED Screen – Size: 6,1

6,1 Screen – Resolution: 2532 x 1170

2532 x 1170 main camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm e Dual Pixel PDAF

12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm e Dual Pixel PDAF Frontal camera: SL 3D (depth) and 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide)

Apple iPhone 12 – See the full technical sheet here