Agile companies: Flight Levels Day flies into the third round

The Flight Levels Day will take place for the third time on June 16, 2023 – after an international, English-language edition last year, it is now back in German. The organizers dpunkt.verlag and heise Developer organize the online conference in cooperation with the Flight Levels Academy and the Flight Levels inventor Klaus Leopold who works there, as well as the Flight Levels expert Sigi Kaltenecker. Six lectures offer concentrated expert knowledge about the agile method.

It is aimed at executives, product managers and agile role holders such as Scrum Masters, Product Owners or Agile Coaches who are looking for practical answers on the use of Flight Levels. The goal of Flight Levels is to move from team agility to business agility. The model consists of three levels:

Flight Level 1: Operative Ebene

Flight Level 2: Koordination

Flight Level 3: Strategic portfolio management

Introduction to use with 16 teams

In program The conference includes six lectures that highlight flight levels in different stages and areas of application. Wolfgang Wiedenroth begins with an introduction to the topic and shows how avoid costly reorganizations thanks to Flight Levels permit. According to the speaker, the growing popularity of the agile method is partly due to the fact that it reveals what is there and helps to see what is needed.

The participants will learn what compass needles and flight levels are all about in Roland Pürzer’s lecture “Flight Levels Meets Hoshin Kanri“, and how with an iterative-adaptive approach the Coordination of 16 teams with over 100 people designed, report Rafael Huber and David Lehmann in a practical example.

After the lectures, the participants have enough time to interact interactively within a social layer with the speakers and other conference visitors and to clarify open questions. An expert panel with the speakers of the day and final observations moderated by Klaus Leopold and Sigi Kaltenecker round off the conference day.

The conference takes place under the umbrella brand inside agile instead of.

Early bookers benefit until May 15th

Anyone who books a conference ticket by May 15 will receive an early bird discount: the cost of a ticket is 229 euros (all prices plus 19% VAT). After May 15, the amount increases to 269 euros. Group discounts calculated the online ticket shop automatically, for example 10 percent for three or more people.

Further information offers the site. Both via the newsletter that can be subscribed to there as well as via her Twitter channel The organizers keep interested parties up to date on innovations. The hashtag is #FLDay.



