The Galaxy 23 Ultra survives a fall of several meters, the resistance champion?

It’s droptest time for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra! The high-end smartphone took on the other models in the range in a stress test. The phones were thrown from a height of about 2 meters to check their sturdiness.

Each new generation of smartphones is entitled to its resistance tests. It must be said that the phones may have gained in robustness, some shocks can be fatal. It is better to equip yourself with a good case to avoid disaster! Today, Allstate Protection Plans is testing the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Result ? The high-end smartphone withstands a huge fall of 2 meters high!

The entire Galaxy S23 range competes in this droptest

Allstate Protection Plans is an insurance company that wanted to test the resistance of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra. A smart phone” equipped with sustainable materials such as recycled glass and plastic from the oceans “, conception that could work against him. So to be sure, the phone was thrown by a robot nicknamed DropBot (a rather… relevant name) 2 meters high.

In addition to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ were thrown from a height of 2 meters. The Galaxy S23 breaks, especially at the level of its screen, while the Galaxy S23+ is cracked. It is the Galaxy S23 Ultra that is doing the best since the smartphone is still functional after the droptest unlike the other models. Proof that Samsung has thought about the resistance of its high-end smartphone. Considering its price, it’s the least of things! Even if the phone is sturdy, we recommend that you use a case.

What are the specs of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra?

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the smartphone the most powerful of the range. There is a 120 Hz panel with a size of 6.8 inches with a location for style. The phone benefits from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, quad sensor, 5000 mAh battery, 45W wired charging and 10W wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is available from 1419 euro on the manufacturer’s website.