Pioneers of Pagonia: a new city builder from the creator of The Settlers

While The Settlers series is arriving in its ninth iteration, its storied creator’s studio has announced its first title for PC. Pioneers of Pagonia He is a simulative city builder sviluppato from Envision Entertainment, a team composed largely of veterans of the industry that came from the deceased EA Phenomic. This management experience will impegnati to guide a group of colonies on the isole of Pagonia, where we will fondare and sviluppare an insediamento. On occasion of the announcement, we also gave the possibility of interviewing the Creative Director of Envision Entertainment, Volker Wertichper avere maggiori informazioni su questo ambizioso progetto.

I will explore a world

Everyeye.it: We will start from the title of your new project. “Pioneers of Pagonia” makes reference to a pre-existing type of story in the world of the world. È un’potesi corretta? What is the process followed by the studio to carry it out?

Volker Wertich: La storia del gioco può essere riassunta così. Originally the innumerevoli isole of Pagonia was not populated by villaggi sparsi, in cui gli abili abitanti vivevano in peace. A cataclysm of unknown origin It has caused the imbalance in the world: the forests are infested by viticci spinosi, i passi montani are diventati impraticabili a causa delle france, i villaggi sono stati invasi dai briganti e in molti luoghi vengono avvistate creature maledette.

Tutto ciò has contributed to the separation of the villaggi gli uni dagli altri, putting i loro abitanti di fronte a sfide molto serie.

Il giocatore has il compito di guidare il suo popolo as a visionary and di viaggiare en nave verso le isole per aiutare le persone in difficoltà, trate conoscenze di artigianato avanzato e anche di natura mystica. L’obiettivo è riunire gli abitanti delle isole risolvendo i loro problemi ed eliminando i pericoli.

Ogni partita will start with Your ship anchored off the coast joins the Gruppo di Sbarco, made up of a selection of units and beni, che attende il vostro primo ordine! But it was important to avoid the approccio più comune, quello di “conquistare tutto”, and I would give priority to “sustenersi a vienda”. This is perfectly suited to the general atmosphere of positivity and to the cooperative multiplayer gameplay that we offer.

Everyeye.it: Il titolo si fonda sul senso di scoperta generato dall’avventurarsi en territori inesplorati. Possiamo aspettarci che l’esplorazione, il conflicto o il commerce siano elementi centrali del gioco? What are the principal mechanics of experience?

Volker Wertich: L’esplorazione is a fundamental element in Pioneers of Pagonia. Initially the intera mappa è piena di misteri, a eccezione della piccola area in cui è arrivata la vostra squadra di sbarco. It will not be possible for me to send a single soldier who will explore the intera mappa, because ostacoli and ostili creatures will prevent it.

La scoperta delle isole si svolge invece paso dopo paso, mano che si avanzare, e ulteriori livelli da visitare, with the parrot risorse sotterranee ei tesori nascosti necessary specialists for essere rivelati. Non tutti gli abitanti della zona saranno amichevoli: ci sono animali ostili che fanno fuggire la vostra gente, ladri e banditi che rubano e rapinano i vostri beni e various creature mystiche, ad esempio i lupi mannari.

Potete proteggere il popolo ei villaggi con guardie cittadini che Pattugliano luoghi a vostra scelta all’interno del territorio. If you fly into an area controlled by bandits, ghosts or other abitanti pericolosi, you can recruit various units, as soldiers, avventurieri or streghe, purché abbiate le risorse necessarie. Si può ordinare loro di mettere in securezza un’area perlustrandola e attacking the individual access. Sulle isole troverete even fazioni neutrali e, vis guadagnerete la loro fiducia, sustaining him and solving the problem, establishing trade with your tribe. This can be fundamentally resolved to solve the specific lack of reduction.

Lavorare d’experience

Everyeye.it: Avendo mucha experienza nello sviluppo di city builder strategici, e avendo contribuito a moldare il genere stesso con titoli como The Settlers, avete trovato più facile experimentare nuove meccaniche, o interessanti combinazioni di quelle estenti, por esta gioco?

Volker Wertich: Ogni sistema di gioco di Pioneers of Pagonia è state ex-novo project and offers a new experience. This includes the exploration, the conquest of the territory, the construction, the transport, the assembly of the incarichi, the approval of the cibo, the conflict, the trade, the obiettivi and many other anchors. Naturally, for progettare i nostri sistemi utilizziamo l’esperienza maturata in oltre 30 years of sviluppo di giochi strategici. The knowledge derived from programs that have not worked in an excellent way, or that have not worked as expected, is very useful and influences our decision in continuation.

Cerchiamo di immaginare il più possibile ogni conseguenza delle nostre decisión, come se stessimo giocando nella nostra testa. If a new idea comes tested and implemented, we will always find collateral effects inspettati, but in realtà ci riteniamo soddisfatti se la quantità di modifiche e aggiustamenti necessari does not exceed 25% of the initial adjustment set.

Pioneers of Pagonia has an’incredible quantity of interconnected components, and this is also fascinating for the giocatore: the dynamics of all these systems lead to the conquest of those who can feel proud if they work when the piano is on their minds, And from the other part, events do not inattesi che what chiamano ogni reversa a rivedere his strategy.

Everyeye.it: Da quello che sappiamo finora, nel gioco saranno implementati oltre 40 edifici e più di 70 risorse, numeri enormous da gestire in a strategic simulation. How deep and full will the complex structure of the adventure be and what are the sfide connesse to a rich economic simulation? Ci dobbiamo aspettare un’esperienza rivolta ai veterani del genere, o un gioco che tutti possono apprezzare fin dall’inizio?

Volker Wertich: Nelle primera fasi del progetto abbiamo definito il DNA di Pioneers de Pagonia. Ideally, tutto può essere compreso osservando il mondo di gioco. We will avoid the classic tutorial, especially annoying, and allow all the stops to rotate correctly in autonomy. Verify here and our progress towards this objective and we will decide if this is the aggiuntive guide that will serve the beginner.

Ogni processo di transporto, colta di recorse e duzione It is displayed in the world of games, in aggiunta ad altre informazioni addizionali. If I thought alle piante coltivabili, ai diversi tipi di terrain, allo stato e alla configurazione degli edifici, alla quantità di merci in entrata e in uscita da un edificio e molto altro ancora.

The objective is that the giocatore can understand appieno ciò che sta accadendo simply observing the svolgersi delle attività. This mechanism of “what you see is what you get” is a key element of our product, which also allows the youngest experimenters. On the other hand, the game is also difficult to register, as there are many decisions and options that are primary and secondary to influenza logistics, production, exploration and conflict with nemici.

The crucial point is that these systems “work” even if we don’t know them in depth and in detail. When but a user learns the specificity of this component, he risks to work it in a more efficient way. The learning curve is not fast, but it has a lot of space for optimization.

A welcoming atmosphere

Everyeye.it: Abbiamo visto alcuni bellissimi artwork del gioco. Lo stile delle ambientazioni e dei personaggi, ci ha colpito positively: esto look cartoonesque è stato trasposto in-game?

Volker Wertich: Pioneers of Pagonia has a positive, constructive and welcoming atmosphere. The nature of our world of play is fascinating and mysterious and the user will be invited to explore with curiosity what are unexpected.

The artistic style is very close to the operations that you see in our teaser of the announcement. Potete farvi a prime idea guardando i modelli 3D degli edifici che abbiamo già rivelato. We did not see the hour of presenting the first Schermate who showed the paesaggiole piante, gli edifici, le unità e le merci durante la primavera di quest’anno!

Everyeye.it: Keeping the immagini infatti we have noted different people and some interesting buildings, but one in particular has attracted our attention. Hai già accentuated alla magia prima, ma ci saranno molti elementi fantasy nell’avventura?

Volker Wertich: The atmosphere of the game is medievaleggiante but tending towards the fantastic, not alla historical representation. The creations of artigianali are ovunque and there is also a limited magical system.

Il mondo di Pagonia has a lot of mysticism, rituals and magic. Ma questi sono straordinari e non comuni a tutti. Il fantasy ci da la giusta libertà nel progettare l’esperienza. Tuttavia, we opted for a medieval world with limited soprannatural elements, in which it is mainly manual labor to model it.

Everyeye.it: Infine, we know that the map will not generate procedurally. Quali sono i vantaggi per esta gioco nell’utilizzo di esta instrumento? Will you integrate this aspect in the simulation to dare all’utenza a sfida or to keep the rigiocabilità high?

Volker Wertich: The procedural generation of content is a very powerful and important tool for many games. Some confondono the procedural generation with the complete coincidence. Invece, it means che c’è a set of program adjustments to create interesting content, the cui qualità può essere migliorata continously with adjustments and algorithms for più efficaci. For Pioneers of Pagonia, it is a simulation with many diverse and interconnected systems, and procedural content is excellent.

Saranno generates in such a way the layout of the map and the distribution of the land, the quantity and the allocation of the resources, the position of the living quarters and those friends, other than the obiettivi. The combination of this slide will be unique per ogni mappa. Another advantage of the procedural content is that it carries a unusual situationalle quali un game designer no avrebbe mai pensato.

Although I will continue and progress in the progress of Pioneers of Pagonia, I can insert the title in the Steam wishlist and join the Discord server to contribute ideas and feedback. Pioneers of Pagonia will arrive in 2023 on PC in early accesswith the publication of the complete version ancora da annunciare.