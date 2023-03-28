Anupamaa Upcoming Twists: Heartbreak for MaAn fans as Anupamaa decides to sever all connections with Anuj and Vanraj E! News UK

The current track of Anupamaa is very painful to watch for all viewers. Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) makes it clear to Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) that she will not go with him. On the other side, Anuj (Gurav Khanna) walked aimlessly on the road and slipped. Suddenly Anuj’s shadow came and made him realize that there is no fault with Anupamaa, but Anuj didn’t listen to anything. He has already decided that Anupamaa is the reason why Choti Anu (Asmi Deo) left. Samar, Dimpy, Devika and Dheeraj continue to search for Anupamaa. Barkha (Ashlesha Sawant) has planned everything to make her dream come true. But Ankush (Rohit Bakshi) has a feeling that Anuj and Anupamaa would meet and be reunited.

In the next episode, we can see Anupamaa reach her mother’s house and say that Anuj left her. For the interest of viewers, his mother encourages him to “don’t shut your mouth, take a stand”. On the other hand, Anuj goes to meet Choti Anu, but the guards don’t allow him inside and throw him out of the house. He encounters a car accident and the car was driven by Maaya (Chhavi Pandey). She sees Anuj and is shocked to see him.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, we can see Maaya take Anuj home, where she will take care of him. The story has taken a major twist where every viewer’s thought of Maaya and Anuj’s wedding will occur. Perhaps it is possible for Choti to make Anuj understand that Anupamaa has nothing to be ashamed of. Let’s see what happens. but every viewer thought with positive vibes that Anuj and Anupamaa will meet again, but it might not be possible this time.

Anupamaa will never forgive Anuj and leave everything behind and start a new journey. We think viewers also don’t want MaAn’s story anymore and will wait for the jump, which will completely change Anupamaa.