Huawei and bKash Strengthen Partnership to Deepen Financial Inclusion in Bangladesh in Support of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)

Huawei and bKash have agreed to deepen their partnership in Bangladesh to further drive financial inclusion and enable more people to participate and benefit from the country’s digital economy. bKash, Bangladesh’s largest mobile payments provider, provides mobile financial services to 68 million people, serving every family in Bangladesh. Huawei supports bKash’s services with its state-of-the-art digital financial solutions.

Pan Junfeng, President, Huawei South Asia Region & CEO, Huawei Bangladesh, and Kamal Quadir, Founder and CEO of bKash, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Huawei Bangladesh Academy in Dhaka.

At the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding entitled “Smart Fintech: Inclusive. Innovative. Inspiring Bangladesh,” said Kamal Quadir, Founder and CEO of bKash, emphasizing the importance of the partnership.

“Financial inclusion and integrative services have been part of the company’s DNA since bKash was founded in 2011. On the cusp of the fourth industrial revolution, we are working tirelessly to create a digital financial ecosystem and become a smart nation. The joint effort of bKash and Huawei aims to advance financial inclusion and prevent poverty in view of the Sustainable Development Goals with innovative solutions,” said Kamal.

Since the development of the current FinTech products, Huawei has deployed its platform in more than 30 markets in Asia and Africa. Overall, Huawei FinTech solutions are used by over 400 million people worldwide.

Pan Junfeng, President, Huawei South Asia Region & CEO, Huawei Bangladesh said that the enhanced partnership between Huawei and bKash in Bangladesh aims to advance digital inclusion in the country.

“Since 2017, Huawei has been working closely with bKash to digitize its mobile financial services with the leading mobile money platform. The platform offers services like e-wallets and nano-credit, bringing financial inclusion and innovation to local communities. We will continue to deepen our partnership to enable more people in Bangladesh to reap the benefits of the digital economy for development. And I believe our partnership will drive the growth of Bangladesh’s digital economy and set a remarkable example for other emerging economies in the region when it comes to financial inclusion,” said Pan.

Sarder M. Asaduzzaman, Deputy Representative of the United Nations Development Programme, highlighted the contribution of mobile financial services to development and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in his speech at the event: “This initiative: Smart Fintech, which is an inclusive, innovative and inspiring Bangladesh, carries great weight and insights. I believe both Huawei and bKash agree and are working on it. And their continued partnership will strengthen the entire initiative.”

“The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are our goal for the 2030s. We’re on the way there and this smart fintech partnership is the vehicle that will get us there,” said Susan Vize, Head of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Office in Dhaka.

