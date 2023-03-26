Hundreds of thousands of Israelis demonstrate against Gallant’s resignation

The Israeli population reacts strongly to the announcement to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. In total, over 600,000 Israelis are said to be protesting across the country.

Protesters are moving from the Prime Minister’s residence towards the Israeli parliament, reports The Times of Israel.

On Sunday evening, the opposition leaders say that the prime minister “crossed a red line”.

Images on social media show large demonstrations that have broken out in several parts of the country.

A large fire lights up in the middle of a sea of ​​at least 100,000 protesters who show their displeasure by, among other things, blocking the “Ayalon Highway” in both directions.

Near the prime minister’s home in Jerusalem, barricades were torn down and police used water cannons to push back the protesters, Reuters reports.

People are also trapped in the cities of Beersheba in southern Israel and the northern city of Haifa, reports say The times of Israel.

Several strikes

About twenty local political leaders have announced a hunger strike which according to the newspaper will be in front of the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem.

Several universities say that starting tomorrow they will carry out a joint strike in protest against the government.

