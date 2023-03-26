Bertha Alcalde heads the list for the INE presidency

Chihuahua, Chih.- Berha María Alcalde Luján, sister of the Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare, Luisa María Alcalde Luján, leads the fifty candidates for the position of President Counselor of the National Electoral Institute (INE).

The Technical Evaluation Committee delivered the four quintets of the applicants to integrate the General Council of the Institute to the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) of the Chamber of Deputies, among them for the position of president counselor, headed by Mayor Luján.

In addition to her, the aspirants to be the first president of the INE appear: Guadalupe Álvarez Rascón, daughter of José Álvarez Lima, senator from Morena; Rebeca Barrera Amador, Zircey Bautista Arreola, and Guadalupe Taddei Zavala.

For the position of Director, Diego Forcada Gallardo, Luis Alberto Hernández Morales, Jorge Montaño Ventura, Netzaí Sandoval Ballesteros, who is the brother of the former head of the Civil Service, Irma Eréndira Sandoval, and Bernardo Valle Monroy, were proposed in a quintet.

In another quintet for the position of councilor are Arturo Castillo Loza, Armando Hernandez Cruz, Victor Humberto Mejia Naranjo, Cesar Ernesto Ramos Mega, and Luigui Villegas Alarcón.

The fourth fifty is made up of women who aspire to counseling, which includes Claudia Arlett Espino from Chihuahua, Nayma Enríquez Estrada, Jessica Jazibe Hernández García, Miriam Guadalupe Hinojosa Dieck, and Rita Bell López Vences.