Hunger Games: 3 things to know about the return of the mythical saga

Fans weren’t asking for so much, but eight years after the last film was released Hunger Games, the saga is back in dark rooms. It is indeed on November 15, 2023 that The Hunger Games: The Ballad of the Serpent and the Songbird will be released in cinemas in France. To make your mouth water, we have selected three pieces of information that we already know about this film.

A Hunger Games prequel

The story of this feature film takes up the plot of the novel by Suzanne Collins. It is a prequel to the main saga that shows the youth and rise of the tyrant of Panem, Coriolanus Snow, when the latter is only 18 years old. We are therefore years before he became president.

The official synopsis states: “As the Tenth Hunger Games fast approach, young Snow grows concerned when he is given the role of mentor to Lucy Gray Baird, the young girl from District 12. But after Lucy catches the attention of Panem by singing during the ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to tip the scales in their favor. »

What cast for The Hunger Games?

We can forget the original cast of the saga and in particular Jennifer Lawrence in this film directed by Francis Lawrence (there is no relationship between the two Editor’s note). We will find Rachel Zegler (Shazam 2, West Side Story) as Lucy Gray Baird. By his side we have Tom Blyth (Billy the Kid) qui campera Coriolanus Snow.

We also note the presence of Hunter Schafer (Euphoria) et Jason Schwartzman (Fargo). Another big name in the cast: Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) who will play Casca Highbottom, the dean of the Academy and founder of the Hunger Games.

A deepening of the saga

With this prequel, Lionsgate studios hope to relaunch the attraction for this franchise which had been able to create a group of loyal fans over time. Moreover, battle royales are doing very well, whether in video games or series (Squid Game).

Francis Lawrence, for his part, indicated to Vanity Fair that he wanted to deepen the saga: “ You will obviously have a lot of information about Snow’s past, the history of the Games, the history of certain music, where songs like The Hanging Tree come from”.

For your part, are you one of those who enjoyed the Hunger Games books and films? If so, tell us why in the comments.