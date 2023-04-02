New Netflix, Disney, Prime Video, April 2023 Canal – films and series

What are the new Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + or Canal Plus / OCS coming in April 2023? What are the best movies and series to watch? Here is the list of the programs of the month.

If, like many gamers, you enjoy watching a movie or series between games online on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S, then the catalog of new SVOD releases for the month of April 2023 should interest you. . Good viewing !

Netflix New Releases – April 2023

Films and documentaries

Les Miserables (1/04)

My King (1/04)

Scarface (1/04)

Room (1/04)

Barbie Princess Apprentice (1/04)

Until the Wear (1/04)

Lewis Capaldi (5/04)

bottle (7/04)

The Kings of Mulberry Street: Inside the Action (7/04)

Oh Belinda (7/04)

Hunger (8/04)

Flirt with the extreme (04/12)

Boston bombing: The marathon and the hunt (04/12)

Runaway Queens (04/14)

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (04/14)

Phenomena (04/14)

Power Rangers: Always Into the Future (04/19)

Invisible Man (19/04)

Charlie’s Angels (20/04)

One More Time (21/04)

Love as a tourist (04/21)

At the Throat (04/21)

The 400 Blows (04/24)

Jules and Jim (24/04)

The Last Metro (04/24)

Polish wedding (04/26)

Last Night in Soho (27/04)

Everyone on Stage 2 (04/27)

The Awkward Weekend (27/04)

The Matchmaker (04/27)

AKA (28/04)

Series, anime, television

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventures – Parts 1-4 (1/04)

War Sailor : Limited Series (2/04)

Sign your sound (4/04)

The Scum of War (4/04)

Relentless (6/04)

Transatlantic (7/04)

So far so good (7/04)

The Sacred Bonds of Divorce (8/04)

Your mother embeds it – Season 2 (12/04)

Baby Boss: Return to the Cradle – Season 2 (13/04)

Florida Man (13/04)

Obsession (13/04)

Queenmaker (14/04)

Oggy Oggy (17/04)

Toothpari: Toothy Love (04/20)

The Diplomat (04/20)

Diamonds in the Rough (04/21)

Indian Matchmaking – Saison 3 (21/04)

Workin’ Moms – Saison 7 (26/04)

La Vie en rock by Fito Páez (04/26)

The Nurse (27/04)

Always There For You – Season 2 Part 2 (04/27)

Sweet Tooth – Saison 2 (27/04)

Collector: And Goldin hits the jackpot (04/28)

Video games

Highwater

Terre Nill

Mighty Quest : Rogue Palace

What’s New Amazon Prime Video – April 2023

Films, documentaries and entertainment

Breath of life (01/04)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (01/04)

Rage in the stomach (01/04)

Minesweepers (01/04)

Operation Fortune: Cunning of War (07/04)

One Ok Rock : documentaire live (07/04)

Fabrice Eboué: farewell yesterday – new show (12/04)

Angry Birds: friends as pigs (16/04)

Corsets & Clowns Suits – spectacle d’Alex Borstein (16/04)

The game (04/19)

Judy Blume Forever (21/04)

Hous of Gucci (24/04)

Bed Rest (28/04)

Series, anime, television, sports

Redefined : Jr Smith – saison 1 (04/04)

The sex lives of college girls – saison 2 (05/04)

The boarding school: the summits – season 3 (04/07)

Last Light – saison 1 (07/04)

Greek Salad – new series by Cédric Klapisch (14/04)

The marvelous Mrs Maisel – saison finale (14/04)

Dead Ringers (adapted from Faux-Semblants) – season 1 (04/21)

Wild Isles – saison 1 (21/04)

Ligue 1 Uber Eats : OL vs OM (23/04)

Citadel – season 1 (04/28)

Succession – season 4 (included with the Warner Pass)

New Disney+ – April 2023

Movies and entertainment

Conversation With The Pope (05/04)

Spider-Man : Far From Home (14/04)

Inside: The Boston Marathon Bombing (04/14)

The Great Forgiveness (04/14)

Quasi (20/04)

Hungry (04/21)

The Secrets of the Elephants (04/22)

Peter Pan & Wendy (28/04)

Elizabeth II: One Life, One Reign (04/28)

Series, anime, documentaries

Tengoku-Daimakyo (01/04)

Ralph & Katie (02/04)

Week-end Family – saison 2 (05/04)

The Good Mothers (05/04)

Brothers (05/04)

For Life (05/04)

Mickey’s Magical House (05/04)

Will trent (05/04)

Tiny Beautiful Things (07/04)

The lost treasures of Rome (07/04)

Fatal Memory (04/12)

Bespoke renovations with Jeremy Renner (12/04)

PJ Masks (12/04)

True lies: for better and for worse (04/19)

Mrs. America (19/04)

HPI: High Intellectual Potential – season 2 (04/26)

News Canal Plus / OCS – April 2023

Films, documentaries and entertainment

Poker Face (01/04)

David Hallyday (03/04)

Other people’s children (04/04)

Black Light (05/04)

November (07/04)

Happy retirement 2 (08/04)

The origin of evil (08/04)

Manhunt week (from 08/04 to 14/04): Bullet Proof, Music Hole, Kompromat, Bullet Train

Tasting (11/04)

Twins but not too many (04/14)

One Ton Five (04/14 and 04/21)

A great race (04/18)

Concert of Grand Corps Malade (21/04)

Jack Mimoun and the secrets of Val Verde (04/30)

With love and determination (in April)

Cinema under high tension on Ciné +: 355, Bac Nord, Seven, Poliss, Rush Hour, But what is the Police doing?, Les Misérables (in April)

Afro-American cinema collection on Ciné +: twenty feature films and two unreleased documentaries (in April)

Series, anime, television, sports