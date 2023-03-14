Hyper Light Breaker reveals its gameplay and delays its release

If we already find the taste of Solar Ash for the colorful biomes and the sensations of sliding and aerobatics, Hyper Light Breaker however, quickly detaches itself if only by its rogue-lite status. Playable alone or in cooperation through online play, this action-adventure game will drop us into a world in perdition called Overgrowth, with different open regions filled with ferocious monsters and at the end of which the powerful King of the Abyss awaits us.

Hyper Bright Breaker

Exploration promises to be fluid and flexible thanks to the dashau hoverboard or the glider, but the action part does not seem to be outdone with a panoply of melee weapons for close combat and firearms for distance confrontations, always in the third person. Advancing in the game will unlock more weapons and items to experience different builds and reach the run which will make the difference. It is also by repeating this process that we will assimilate in the background the knowledge and the stories that hide this world and its characters, who will be more and more numerous to integrate the headquarters as it develops. permanently.

If this trailer made your mouth water, we saved the less fun for the end: the early access of the game will finally open its doors only in autumn 2023 on Steam and not in the spring as announced. initially. Supported by Gearbox Publishingthe game of Heart Machine remains only announced on PC for the moment.