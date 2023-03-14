Expandable mini PC with 14 cores: Minisforum Neptune Series NAD9 in the test

Terabytepotenzial

Conclusion

test table

Read the article in c’t 8/2023

It’s chic, the little one: The mini calculator in Duden format stands elegantly, securely and non-slip on one foot. Holes are the dominant design feature: hexagonal air openings are punched out of the lid and base, and the manufacturer covers the removable side panels with a fine wire mesh through which you can see the inner workings.

The web shop only offers a few configuration options, mainboard, CPU and WLAN module are always identical. The price range goes from 699 euros for a barebone without hard drive and RAM to almost 1000 euros for the top configuration with 64 GB RAM, a 1 TB NVMe SSD and Windows 11 Pro. For the test, Minisforum provided us with the variant with 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512 GB SSD, which costs 829 euros including shipping in the shop. According to the provider, no customs fees should be incurred for addresses within the EU; the guarantee is two years.

For the CPU, Minisforum opted for Intel’s Core i9-12900H mobile processor from the Alder Lake family with 14 CPU cores: eight efficiency and six performance cores, the latter with Hyper-Threading, so that up to 20 threads come together. Your integrated graphics unit Iris Xe has 96 execution units. The graphics performance is always sufficient for office tasks. In addition, their dedicated video units relieve the CPU cores, for example when decoding videos with the heavily compressing H.265 or AV1 codecs.