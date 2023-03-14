MP’s plan to make driver’s license exams easier

The driving license is considered expensive, and the delay to pass the exam can reach up to months

In a text of law presented Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the deputy Sacha Houlié proposes a series of measures so that young people can more easily obtain the precious sesame

How to facilitate obtaining a driving license? In recent years, candidates for what is now a little pink card find that the price per hour of training continues to increase.

On average, it takes 35 hours of driving in addition to code training to pass the theoretical and practical exam. However, the costs of driving schools and the cost of fuel often drive up the price per hour of driving. The price can vary significantly from one city to another, but the hour of driving is always very expensive.

Why has it become so difficult to pass the driving license?

In Paris, the average price per hour of driving, for example, is around 30 euros, which brings a license with 35 hours of driving included to more than 1,000 €. In Lyon, the hour of driving often exceeds 40 euros… To make matters worse, in the event of a failure during the first exam, the delay in obtaining a new time slot is often very long – up to 8 months in certain regions.

There is indeed a lack of inspectors in many departments. In the whole of metropolitan France, there are only about 1,000 driving license inspectors. This is why the deputy of the 2nd district of Vienne, Sacha Houlié, decided to propose a plan to reverse the situation.

Its text will be presented on Wednesday March 15 in the Law Committee, before being debated in the Assembly on March 27, 2023. The first measure is to extend the use of the Personal Training Account (CPF) to help young people finance the driver’s license sums more easily.

The CPF could play in more cases

The CPF already makes it possible to finance the driving license in certain cases, the B license (among others) being required in many trades. The current system applies to permits B, B78, C1, C, D1, D, C1E, CE, D1E and DE. For the moment, it excludes certain permits, in particular the B96 trailer permit, the scooter and motorcycle permit, for the B1 permit (cars without a permit).

All you need to do is to have acquired enough training rights on your CPF account, and to complete a sworn statement addressed to the organization of your choice to justify how the driving license allows you to secure or develop your career. professional.

In his proposals, Sacha Houlié proposes to extend the use of the CPF to all types of license, in particular motorcycle license and B96. Another measure: create an information platform so that candidates are better informed about the aid to which they are entitled.

Inform and give more chances to pass the practical exam

Several devices are indeed available. For example, young people on an apprenticeship contract can obtain €500 in aid from their Apprentice Training Centre. Some regions, such as the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region, offer additional aid, in this case €200 – when the candidate is 18 years old and submits his application before his 19th birthday.

All young people who are between 15 and 25 years old on the date of signing a training contract in a partner driving school can also benefit from a driving license “at 1 euro per day” – which makes financing more easy to take.

Finally, to solve the problem of the lack of examination slots, Sacha Houlié proposes that public or contractual agents be authorized to pass the practical test of the driving license in addition to current agents. The measure is already authorized in departments with a severe shortage of examiners.

While awaiting the examination of the text by the deputies, Sacha Houlié says he hopes that the text will pass – and remarks that he has not “no opposition declared”. It remains to be seen by the end of the month whether or not this bill will pass the examination… of the Assembly.