“I am very well in the United States”

The Cuban comedian Leonardo Santiesteban described as “imbeciles” those who failed to understand that his recent sketch of old Maraca saying that I wanted to return to Cuba because the US was not a country for old people, it was just humor in the mouth of a character.

The comedian harshly criticized those who judged him without being able to discern that they were arguments and reasoning put into the mouth of a character and not his as an actor.

“When I started to see the messages, what many Cubans said, ‘my Cuban family’, was disastrous, because they are so stupid – that’s what I’m going to call them – that it didn’t occur to them that the person who said it was Maraca, the character , not the actor”said Santiesteban in a video posted on his social media account. TikTok.

The comedian, who emigrated to the United States last year, He was outraged by comments that ordered him to go to Cuba to starve.

“Gentleman, it’s the character, it’s not the actor, you have to analyze before commenting or saying,” he insisted.

“I, thank God, am very well in the United States. I’m doing well. I’m working on what I like and what I know how to do. I’m quiet”concluded the comedian before leaving a message to his Cuban audience: “Let’s love each other, let’s support each other and love our neighbors.”

In the video that gave rise to the controversy – published in TikTok and later shared by us – the elderly Maraca listed a whole series of childish and funny arguments to justify his unusual desire to return to live in Cuba.

“I spoke with a friend of mine from Camagüey, to see if in February or March he will give me the parole and I’m going to Cuba, it’s fucking bad. I’m telling Cuba that this is hell,” the character went on to say in full use of absurdity.

Santiesteban, remembered by Cuban viewers for his characters of the boy Pepitín and the old man Maraca in the program Let me tell youis one of the many Cuban comedians who has emigrated to the United States in recent years.

In Miami he signed for Univista TVwhere plays Raúl Castro in the series Putin’s childrena comedy in which he shares the scene with other political faces such as Evo Morales (El Bacán) and Lula Da Silva (Iván Camejo).

In his interventions, the old Cuban dictator usually leaves with the phrase: “I’ll leave you, I’m in a hurry.”

This year he joined the recording of a new comedy show Havana in Hialeahin which Gelliset Valdés, Irela Bravo, Omar Franco and Yasbell Rodríguez also star.