Barcelona seeks to regain air in the Copa del Rey

MADRID.- He Barcelona visit on Thursday to the modest Salamanca Unionists of the third category, in a round of 16 match Copa del Rey all or nothing, in the midst of doubts about his game after the debacle in the Spain Supercup.

“ We have been missing everything “said a disappointed Xavi Hernandez after falling 4-1 against Real Madrid on Sunday in the final of the Spain Supercup in Riad.

The trophy that last season served to relaunch the Barça team by dominating easily and conceding a 3-1 defeat to the Real Madridnow it has only deepened the doubts of the Barcelona team, who will try to catch their breath in Salamanca.

Without the Super Cupa new defeat against the modest Unionistswho plays in the third category of Spanish football, would kick Barça out of the Copa del Rey and it would leave the team and its coach in a very delicate situation.

Picsart_23-12-03_23-16-45-793.jpg Joao Felix of Barcelona celebrates after scoring his team’s winning goal against Atlético de Madrid in the Spanish league at the Estadio Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday, December 3, 2023. AP/Joan Monfort

“I am prepared to endure all the criticismI believe in the project, in the footballers we have and I believe that we are capable of reversing the situation already in Salamanca“he assured Xavi on sunday in Riad.

Fourth classified in LaLiga eight points behind the leader Girona (although with one game less), Barça looks for the reaction against the Unionistsagainst whom he is the clear favorite, and start looking for a remedy for his problems, especially in defense.

“We don’t have to fit in so much, I already said it the other day, which is what worried me the most.at a defensive level the other day we gave too many facilities,” he said Xavi this Wednesday at a press conference in reference to the defeat in Riad.

180 degree turn with the Barcelona defense:

The Barça team has conceded 34 goals in 28 official matches this season, 20 of them in LaLigawhere he has already conceded more goals than in the entire last campaign, in which his defensive strength helped him win the Spanish championship and the Super Cup.

The Barça team seems to have accused the loss of their goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegenwho underwent surgery for his back problems, while his two strongholds last year, Jules Koundé y Ronald Araujoare far from their level in the current campaign.

The Uruguayan couldn’t last Sunday with Viniciuswho won the duel between the two South Americans that became a classic every time Real Madrid y Barcelona they face each other.

Araujo, furthermore, will not be able to be in front of the Unionists on Thursday due to suspension, after being sent off in the final of the Spain Supercup.

Source: AFP