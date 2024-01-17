Yankees make million-dollar hiring of a pitcher official

NEW YORK-. The right Marcus Stroman and the New York Yankees They closed a two-year, $37 million contract on Wednesday.

Stroman will receive a $1 million signing bonus and annual salaries of $18 million. He will have an $18 million option for 2026 that can be exercised if he pitches 140 or more innings in 2025, a clause that could leave the deal’s value at $55 million over three seasons.

Stroman, 32, was born on Long Island, about 55 miles (88 kilometers) from Yankee Stadium. He pitched for the Mets, the other New York club, in 2019 and 2021 — he declined to participate in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

He joins a Yankees rotation led by Gerrit Cole, the latest American League Cy Young Award winner. He would also include Clarke Schmidt. Carlos Rodón and Néstor Cortés come from seasons in which they suffered injuries.

Stroman decided to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Chicago Cubs, giving up a $21 million salary for 2024 and entering free agency. He went 16-16 with a 3.73 record while earning $50 million in two seasons with Chicago.

The right-hander missed six weeks last season due to inflammation in his right hip and then a fracture of the rib cartilage. He finished with a 3.95 ERA, his highest since 2018. But he has been a pitcher with consistent appearances on the mound throughout his career. He earned his second All-Star selection last season.

Stroman is 77-76 with a 3.65 ERA since making his major league debut with Toronto in 2014.

New York designated Dominican outfielder Óscar González for assignment to open a roster spot.

Source: AP