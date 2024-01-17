Alleged police excess with dog caught on camera in Miami

A video shared through social networks captured the moment when Miami police officers detained a young man, in a police intervention that caused controversy due to the use of weapons and a dog against a seemingly harmless young man.

“Police shooting down a child in Hialeah. “He was walking on the barrier and they had weapons pointed and they attacked the canine brigade (K9),” indicated the publication shared on the event site. Only in Dade.

The images do not capture the moments before or after the arrest. In them you can only see an agent from the canine brigade (K9) whose dog bites the young man’s arm, and points a gun at him while the detainee remains lying on the ground.

In a matter of seconds, another agent arrives and proceeds to handcuff the young man and yells at him not to resist. The intervention of the second agent did not cause the dog brigade police officer to order the dog to stop biting the arm of the alleged criminal.

Police excesses and brutality also affect law enforcement officers in Florida and Miami.

In late January of last year, two Hialeah police officers were arrested for kidnapping and beating a helpless man of Cuban origin and leaving him unconscious, according to authorities reports.

Rafael Quiñones Otaño27 years old, and Lorenzo Rafael Orfila Rodríguez22, kidnapped the Cuban on December 17 Jose Ortega Gutierreza 50-year-old homeless person, handcuffed him and brutally attacked him.

The agents are charged with the crime of armed kidnapping, a misdemeanor of first-degree injury; Orfila also faces a charge of official misconduct by a public official, the state prosecutor said. Katherine Fernandez Rundle.