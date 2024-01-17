Spanish former tennis player receives a two-year prison sentence

MADRID.- The extensionist Spanish Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, three-time winner of Roland Garros, She was sentenced to two years in prison for hiding assets to avoid paying a debt to a bank, the country’s justice system reported this Wednesday.

The sentence condemns Sánchez Vicario, 52 years old, “ to 2 years in prison and fine ” y “ her ex-husband to 3 years and 3 months in prison and a fine “, reported the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia it’s a statement.

Three other defendants were convicted “to 1 year and 3 months in prison and fine“, after the trial that took place in Barcelona.

The former tennis player will avoid jail because the judge suspended her sentence for two years in exchange for not committing a crime during this period, something that it is not clear that her ex-husband can avoid. Joseph Santacana

Embed Former world number one Arantxa Sanchez Vicario has been given a suspended two-year jail sentence for fraud.#BBCTennis — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 17, 2024

Likewise, the judge sentenced the former tennis player and her ex-husband to pay, as civil liability, a joint compensation of 6.6 million euros (almost 7.2 dollars) Bank of Luxembourgthe entity with which both had contracted the debt that they tried not to pay.

Details of Sánchez’s sentence:

The ruling states that “it is, therefore, fully proven that the accused (…) had and did have at all times sufficient assets to meet the debt and that, through acts of sale and subtraction from the seizure actions, he prevented collection.”

Her ex-husband’s grief is greater because he was he who managed his wife’s estateaccording to the sentence.

In addition to three tournaments Roland Garros (1989, 1994, 1998), Sánchez Vicario won a US Open (1994) and was a finalist on two occasions in the other two tournaments of the Grand Slamhe Australian Open y Wimbledon.

Besides, won four Olympic medals, two of silver and two of bronze, in Barcelona 1992 y Atlanta 1996.

Source: AFP