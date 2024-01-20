Women aged 69 and 72 aspire to become Miss Universe 2024

MIAMI.- The 73rd edition of miss Universe , which will take place in September, will have the novelty of having participants over 28 years of age. Given this new rule, there are now two women who aspire to become the highest representative of beauty in the world at 69 and 72 years old.

They are Jocelyn Cubales, 69, and Iris Amelia Alioto, 72. The first is a Miss Philippines participant; the second, from Miss Buenos Aires.

“The case of Jocelyn Cubales, also known as Joyce Penas Pilarsky, was known, a 69-year-old woman who became the first elderly participant in the pageant to choose the new Miss Philippines. Jocelyn is a former model, mother of two, grandmother, a prominent fashion designer and doctor in naturopathy and alternative medicine, who has a long history in the world of beauty pageants,” he highlighted. Semana.com.

“Iris Amelia, who will compete in the Miss Buenos Aires pageant, is a dance teacher, translator, actress and model. If she wins the title, she would also become the first older woman to compete in Miss Argentina and subsequently represent the country in Miss Universe 2024”, he reviewed Hola.com.

This is how the participation of Jocelyn Cubales and Iris Amelia Alioto in aforementioned contests could represent a milestone for the most important beauty pageant in the Universe. A contest that also made other changes to accept its candidates, since in addition to the unlimited age rule, those for married women, divorced women, women with children and transgender people are added.

The 73rd edition of the contest will be next September 28 in Mexico. The winner will replace Sheynnis Palacios, from Nicaragua, 23 years old.