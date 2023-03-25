Haier Nahui attended Key Energy 2023

Haier Nahui New Energy

A contribution to building a European Green Home Living System

Key Energy 2023 took place from March 22nd to 24th at Rimini Expo Centre, Italy. The exhibition focused on renewable energy and the energy transition, presenting energy solutions for industry and households to achieve sustainable development. Haier takes social responsibility, focuses on sustainable development, and therefore develops a new dedicated energy department. Haier Nahui New Energy has decided to take part in the fair with its E² solutions. These include solutions for the integration of photovoltaic systems and heat pumps in multiple scenarios, an intelligent energy management system for domestic use, as well as a number of unique technologies that attracted many companies to visit the stand.

The advantages of integrating photovoltaic, storage and heat pump systems are obvious and pave the way for a new era of domestic self-sufficiency.

The photovoltaic sector has opened up new development prospects in the context of energy processing and conversion, and more and more families want to maximize the use of photovoltaics through energy storage in order to reduce household electricity bills.

Nahui New Energy’s scenario solutions attracted the attention of photovoltaic industry professionals from all over the world at this exhibition. The three scenarios offered by Haier Nahui New Energy include residential photovoltaic storage integration solutions, photovoltaic storage and heat pump solutions with the highest energy conversion efficiency, and intelligent energy solutions that integrate electricity generation, storage, conservation, combine management and sales.

These three solutions feature easy installation, tailored one-stop service, and smart operation and maintenance, providing European consumers with the maximum experience.

In addition, Nahui New Energy perfectly integrates the smart power functions into the solutions through integration with the Haier Smart Home Europe APP “hOn”. The combination of smart power consumption and smart homes provides customers with a smart life and a green life plan that meets the ushers in the era of self-energy in European households.

Innovative products were launched in Europe, which were positively received by local consumers.

Nahui New Energy also presented various innovative products, with the main themes being safety, intelligence and all-in-one machines. An example of this is the residential stacked ESS, which features a compact body with large capacity, is easy to install, requires no stacked connectors, and provides a secure power supply thanks to the high-quality battery cells. This even supports the mix of old and new batteries and lossless expansion to enable different scenarios. As the company reports, the product has already been launched in the Czech Republic and fully meets the requirements of the European market and has won the favor of local consumers thanks to three key properties: comfort, safety and quality of service.

Addressing the new progress made by the combined development of “photovoltaic storage and heat pump”, Haier Nahui New Energy will help European families develop an intelligent green living system through its constantly innovative and repetitive solutions and digital solutions .

