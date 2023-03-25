In the march for Memory, Kirchnerism challenged the President

Without complying with the request of the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo and other entities that defend human rights, Kirchnerism put its chips on the commemoration of the 47th anniversary of the last Military Coup to return to charge fully against the president, Alberto Fernández, in amidst the interminable internship of the ruling coalition, already facing the electoral contest in October.

“If someone gets angry, we go to the elections and society defines,” challenged, without names, the deputy Máximo Kirchner in the middle of the mobilization that La Cámpora led from the exEsma to Plaza de Mayo. In the preview, the one who warmed up the inmate was the Buenos Aires minister, Andrés “Cuervo” Larroque, who had also pointed to the head of state, who traveled to the Ibero-American Summit in the Dominican Republic: “The re-election of the president is behind us, there are no sectors let them bring it up”.

The group created by M’ñaximo Kirchner also set a line under the operational clamor for the possible candidacy of Cristina Fernández Kirchner, for the next elections, with acclamations against the “proscription” and under the slogan of “democracies without mafias” that vice president reiterated yesterday via Twitter.

But it wasn’t all either. The president of the Buenos Aires Justicialista Party renewed his criticism of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and pointed out that “democracy lives with people participating, debating and arguing” and not through “a few enlightened great men” who “believe they know everything” and then “they do not solve anything”.

This was stated by the political leader when participating in the mobilization, which occupied several blocks.

The militants, some 90,000 according to the organization’s evaluation, arrived at the historic square around 5:00 p.m. after concentrating from 9:00 a.m. on Avenida Del Libertador, where the ex-Esma worked – today converted into a memory space.

In an interview broadcast on the YouTube channel of La Cámpora, he also pointed against the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and the head of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich, when questioning the lack of a call that both have in the streets and, therefore, on the contrary, the great space assigned to it by the media. “Imagine if Larreta and Bullrich together walked 10% of what you walk today, you would have it live in all the media. We want society to have as many points of view to choose freely. Then we compete. You win or you lose,” he stated.

Likewise, the leader took the opportunity to criticize the role of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the country’s policies by emphasizing that they want to “explain” how to manage the economy “while US banks fall and come to their rescue.”

He recalled that he was opposed to the last agreement with the Fund and maintained that, “one year after the vote, a vote that took place with the war started, the prices of commodities are skyrocketing. Sometimes we have to know how to say no. The agreement was bad and everyone throughout the country knows this”.

For Máximo Kirchner, “there is a disenchantment in many sectors that in 2019 went to vote en masse because they were bankrupt by the macrista policies; we have to have a proposal that encourages our people to participate”, he highlighted.

The deputy also emphasized the “judicial persecution” of Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, sentenced in December last year to six years in prison and disqualified from holding public office.

“Now they understood that they do have to ban, that they do not have to leave or participate just in case. It is known of his electoral power. The compañera participated in three presidential formulas and all three won,” said Kirchner, after stating that between 2016 and 2019 “the judicial party and the macrismo” tried to “wear down and persecute” the former president.

In addition to Deputy Kirchner, the mobilization was led by the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo ‘Wado’ De Pedro; the Minister of Community Development of the province of Buenos Aires, Larroque; the Secretary of Human Rights of the Nation, Horacio Pietragalla; the head of the Anses, Fernanda Raverta; the owner of Pami, Luana Volnovich; and the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof, among others.

“It makes us happy and emotional to see this popular demonstration,” said Larroque, for his part, although he stated that “40 years after the recovery of democracy there are dark things that cloud this anniversary, such as the failure to clarify the attack on Cristina and the condemnation spurious that technically outlaws Cristina”.

“Democracy is in danger”

Meanwhile, Vice President Cristina Kirchner assured that “democracy is in danger” when the economic and power concentration “deepens” social inequalities, and celebrated that “hundreds of thousands march” for “Memory, Truth and Justice.” And she added: “They are marching to say Never Again to the Judicial Corporation.”

Meanwhile, the political space Les Jóvenes marched yesterday together with a couple of Mothers of Plaza de Mayo to the Palace of Courts to demonstrate “against the judicial dictatorship”, after the traditional mobilization to Plaza de Mayo for the National Day of Remembrance for the Truth and Justice.

With the slogan “from the Plaza to the Court” the members of Les Jóvenes left around 5:00 p.m. from the House of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo, located at Hipólito Yrigoyen 1584 in the city of Buenos Aires, bound for the Courts .

From there, they led the column followed by the Mothers aboard a truck, accompanied by Governor Kicillof; the mayor of Avellaneda and controller of Edesur, Jorge Ferraresi, and his counterpart from Ensenada, Mario Secco. Also in the vehicle was the Buenos Aires chief of advisers, Carlos Bianco, and the plaintiff lawyer in cases of crimes against humanity, Pablo Llonto.

The column left through Avenida de Mayo, took 9 de Julio to Lavalle and from there it reached 550 Talcahuano Street, where the Palace of Justice is located.

Larroque was waiting there, with the organization La Patria es el Otro who sang “Cristina presidenta”.

The organizers of the event also distributed a songbook and the public heard: “We are going to the plaza / this 24 / with a handkerchief held high I am marching / then to the Court / we no longer shut up.”

“From the Plaza, on the 24th, to the Court because Hebe (from Bonafini) asked us to make a town to kick out these shitty judges,” emphasized Father Francisco “Paco” Olveira, from the group of Priests in the Option for the Poor, leading the call.

Finally, a tribute was paid to the Mothers and Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, the first human rights organizations that confronted the military power on duty at that time to claim for their disappeared children and grandchildren.

