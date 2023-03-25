What is the terrible flaw that the iPhone 14 has and how to fix it?

A new review has appeared for the iPhone 14, because they assure that its main defect is its battery. This is what the portal says The Bitten Apple after comparing it with iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Meanwhile he iPhone Pro Max It turns out to be too big a cell phone to use on a day-to-day basis, the iPhone 14 that has a more ergonomic size turns out to have a great deficiency in the battery.

That it is much smaller and it is not enough, which forces its users to live with the charger in hand all the time. Something that other cell phones of the same high range have already surpassed.

iPhone 14 Battery Solutions

iPhone 14 has a 4323 mAh battery.



However, if you have a iPhone 14 All is not lost, there are some tips that you can follow to survive with its poor battery, especially when you will be out for many hours and you will be far from a plug.

In addition to being more aware of the battery consumption of your device you can have an ally, it is the portable batteries. The one recommended by The Bitten Apple Its the Manzana called MagSafe.

we tell you in The Truth News that at Walmart you can buy it for 1,299 mexican pesos. Sure, it’s an extra expense, but you could save yourself from having your iPhone 14 at an important moment.

What is the iPhone that lasts the longest?

The iPhone 13 Pro Max has Apple’s best battery.



If you prefer to invest better in a iphone that has more battery than the 14, you can better opt for the iPhone 14 Pro Max that we mentioned above or the iPhone 13 Pro Max. These have a battery of more than 20 hours of duration.

