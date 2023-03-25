US airstrikes in Syria after killing US citizen

After a US citizen was killed in a drone strike in Syria, the US military attacked targets of allies of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards there. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he approved the airstrikes in the east of the country on instructions from US President Joe Biden.

The aim was to set up groups “that are in contact with the Iranian Revolutionary Guards”. Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said it was two airstrikes on two targets. According to human rights activists, at least eleven fighters from a militia allied with Iran were killed.

In the previous suspected Iranian drone attack on a military base near Al-Hassaka in the northeast, a US military contractor was killed and another and five US soldiers were injured, the Pentagon said. One is very certain that the drone is “of Iranian origin,” said Ryder.

Report on reduced air defenses

The New York Times, citing US government officials, reported that the air defense system at the military base was not fully operational at the time of the attack. The cause of the failure is still being investigated. It is also unclear whether the attackers knew about the disruption.

Ryder said the radar system gave a complete picture. In addition, the circumstances of the attack would be investigated.

US President Joe Biden assured that his country was not interested in a conflict with Iran. The US “does not seek conflict with Iran, but is prepared to act forcefully to protect our people,” Biden said.