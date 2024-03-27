“I became homeless living in friends’ houses”

The Cuban influencer Alexander Otaola He assured in an interview with the writer and political analyst Jaime Bayly broadcast this Tuesday on Mega TV that it remained as homeless after leaving television and who was forced to reinvent himself to get ahead.

In a conversation much more comfortable for Otaola than what was his recent and rough encounter with the Dominican influencer Destinothe Cuban reviewed his career, in which he did not forget to allude to difficult moments he experienced when he had to sleep on friends’ couches because he did not have a home.

Otaola admitted that after arriving in the United States through the Visa Lottery, he visited Cuba a few times until he realized that he could not return again, and he also admitted that he was once a follower of the Democrats.

Regarding his aspirations to become mayor of Miami-Dade County in the elections scheduled for August of this year, he stressed that it was his public who led him to take that step.

Otaola said he could normally criticize politics and even make political enemies, but he never thought it was in his way to actively pursue politics.

“People began to demand much more”said Otaola, and assured that his followers asked him to act, to start doing something, and that was where he thought about running.

He stressed that it is not making money that has brought him into politics and that he does not plan to be there for more than the four years of his term, if he wins.

He was incredulous at the polls and stressed that he is the only candidate who has the power to call, that he makes massive caravans and that the rest of the candidates are non-existent and mediocre.

He stressed that the center of his campaign is to clean Miami of communists, shield other communists from entering and prevent them from continuing to launder money for dictatorships.

During the interview, in which many topics were touched on, He was confident of Donald Trump’s victory over Joe Biden in the next general elections in the United States.

Finally, the 44-year-old influencer said that, if he becomes mayor of Miami-Dade, he will not leave his Hola Ota-Ola program and that he plans to fulfill the dual role of mayor-influencer.