“I had no reason to be in prison,” says the Colombian Consul about a compatriot who died in the immigration station

The parents of the young Colombian Julian David Villamil Arevalo (22 years old), one of the 39 migrants who died in the fire at the immigration station in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, visited this weekend the place where his son lost his life. The Mexican government covered their expenses so that they came to identify the body.

Julián David Villamil arrived in February of this year at the US-Mexico border with his girlfriend Valentina Soto. Both tried to cross into US territory, but only she succeeded. Originally from Bogotá, Julián David wanted to come to the United States to help his father and brother financiallywho work as loaders in Corabastos.

“He is a 22-year-old from a very humble family. In fact, he worked in the central supply market in Bogotá, Colombia, with his family. They are very low-income people, and his and his girlfriend’s dream was to go to the United States to fulfill the American dream and be able to help his parents. It may be the situation of many young people who try to make this crossing through illegal borders, “he told The Economist the consul general of Colombia in Mexico, andres hernandez.

“He arrived in the city in February to try to cross into the United States. The information that her sentimental partner gives us is that indeed they tried to cross the border with the United States, and she managed to cross. He did stay (in Mexico), he could not get through, and for this reason he was there in Juárez, where he was captured the same day (of the fire). He is captured around four in the afternoon to be deported to Colombia, but we already know what happened that same day and unfortunately he is a person who was deceased; he had no reason to be literally imprisoned,” said the consul.

Andrés Hernández mentioned that last Friday the mother and father of young Julián David arrived in our country, with expenses paid by the Mexican government, in order to provide genetic samples that would confirm the identity of their son.

“The family arrived on Friday due to the meetings we had with the Mexican authorities to be able to transfer them. Yesterday (Saturday) the body was examined by the family and it tested positive. The Prosecutor’s Office (of Mexico) requested scientific evidence, then genetic materials were collected, blood from the young man’s parents, as well as a comparison of fingerprints. With that we are going to advance a lot for the repatriation. The Prosecutor’s Office told us that it hopes that in a couple of days the body can be released for the respective repatriation. The National Institute of Migration already has everything ready and planned with a local funeral home to be able to start doing all the procedures of repatriation.

“Both parents requested to come. They themselves requested to be able to visit this immigration center and they were yesterday (Saturday) outside, to be able to clarify some doubts about the loss of their son. The Mexican authorities have indicated that they are committed and willing to pay absolutely all the expenses that are required for the repatriation of the body and obviously the expenses of the flights, the food that the family requires to be able to carry out the repatriation. The Mexican government, for example, paid for the transfer of the family from Bogotá to Juárez, it has paid for hotels and food,” said the consul.

Noting that Julián David’s parents will return to Colombia in the next few hours, where they will wait for their son’s body, Consul Andrés Hernández stressed that the government of his country will accompany the victim’s relatives until the repatriation of the 22-year-old body. years.

“From the Colombian consulate in Mexico City we have been attentive from the beginning, accompanying them. In fact, at this time they also meet a person from the consulate who is accompanying them in each of the processes. The fact of being able to file appeals against the Mexican government, that is their decision and their power. The consulate will only accompany you in all legally related issues for repatriation. The issue of being able to present some type of complaint would already be independent of the family, ”she said.

Finally, the consul mentioned that Julián David’s parents are aware of the investigation carried out by the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office into the fire at the detention center that caused the death of their son and 38 other migrants, as well as the arrest of several Mexican officials for that reason. made.

