There is nothing like enjoying family, and if they don’t tell The Michawho before heading to Europe for his tour of the old continent, experienced a magical afternoon with his son Dylan playing basketball in the yard of his house.

The Cuban singer made us an accomplice of the good time that father and son enjoyed on Instagram, where he posted a video in which we see the two of them shirtless playing basketball.

“Before leaving on tour in Europe I was playing a little basketball with my youngest son Dylan. Here’s a fragment. Way to have fun that day, I laughed like I hadn’t laughed in a long time.”wrote the Cuban reggaeton artist at the bottom of the video, which has made his followers enjoy this moment of family complicity.

“That’s the best time in the world, the one dedicated to them”, “Oeeee the guy hit a triple there like Lebron”, “Enjoy it my brother, they grow up very fast. I did the same with my son”, “How cute your child is. Pretty Things. Many blessings for your beautiful family” or “Moments full of love and teachings. Blessings for such a beautiful family,” they wrote on the comment board.

Micha couldn’t have started his European tour in a better way. At his first concert in Munich (Germany) he sold out.

“I continue opening doors. This time in Germany closing due to capacity to be more exact in Munich. The blessings continue to rain,” celebrated the Cuban singer on his social networks, where he posted a video of his presentation in the German city.