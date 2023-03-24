“I love you safe”, a tool that promotes financial protection

Gender stereotypes coupled with an overload of unpaid work, and economic dependence, are part of the barriers that prevent financial protection for women through tools such as insurance.

According to the National Survey of Financial Inclusion, only 21% of Mexicans have some type of protection product such as insurance; in the case of the female population this proportion is significantly lower, with only 16.4%.

Given this, in order to promote financial protection for women in our country, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) and MetLife, presented the platform “I love you safe”.

“I love you safely” is a platform designed to provide support through information, tools and solutions or recommendations on financial products that go hand in hand with the life stage of the users, according to Metlife the contents of the platform will be in constant evolution based on the needs and growth opportunities detected in the female audience.

Ana Carolina Maldonado, director for the Equality of Women and Men in the Economic Life of Inmujeres, highlighted that the use of tools that promote financial health are key to the empowerment and economic autonomy of women, since they will be able to exercise their rights and make decisions about their future from knowledge.

“The generation of innovative tools such as the “Te Quiero Segura” platform presented by MetLife Mexico, constitutes an action that strengthens the activities aimed at eliminating the gender gap, since it provides financial education information, and at the same time consolidates specific options that favor the empowerment of the

woman, leading her to full freedom”, added Óscar Rosado Jiménez, president of the Condusef.