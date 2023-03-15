ICA warns of threats to traders after rampant food prices

Posts such as “Time to hang every single greedy Ica trader” and “All the greedy bastards behind this deserve to be shot” spread in threads on the internet forum Flashback and on social media.

Ica’s security department therefore sent out a message this weekend to all of the country’s Ica traders.

“This entails a risk of an attack, against a store, person or private property linked to this conveyed message,” it says in the email that SVT has taken part in.

The company’s security manager Anders Jonasson writes that the probability of the threats being carried out is low, but cannot be ruled out. Therefore, they chose to alert the ICA traders to the threats.

I SVT:s Sweden meets the rampant food prices are discussed. Watch Ica trader Christian Palmén talk about his situation in the clip above.