Pensions: Bardella believes that the use of 49.3 would be “a forced passage against the French”

The president of the National Rally called on all the deputies “who love the French, respect them and hear what they say” to reject the government text which will be voted on tomorrow in the Senate and the National Assembly.

“This reform can still be rejected tomorrow.” Jordan Bardella, president of the National Rally, questioned the deputies on BFMTV on the eve of the vote against the government’s pension reform.

A common text was adopted by a joint committee on Wednesday, which led to a vote on it both in the Senate and in the National Assembly. The executive does not have an absolute majority in the lower house, which casts doubt on a possible recourse to Article 49.3 of the Constitution.

“If the government chooses to use 49.3 (…) it would be a forced passage, but above all a forced passage against the French,” said Jordan Bardella on our antenna.

The RN will vote on all motions of no confidence

“If 49.3 is engaged, if the government’s responsibility is engaged, we will take ours,” said the president of the RN, assuring that his party will use “all the levers at its disposal to block the majority.

The deputies of the Rassemblement have already announced that they will vote for all motions of censure against the executive, whether they come from the Republicans or from the Nupes. “We favor the interests of the French before those of our ideas and our supporters,” added Jordan Bardella on BFMTV.

“Deputies and senators have an appointment with the French”

To date and according to our BFMTV counter, 224 deputies say they are ready to vote for the reform. But for the text of the law to pass, a majority of 287 deputies is needed, unless many of them abstain, which would lower the majority required to pass the text.

For Jordan Bardella, the deputies and senators “have an appointment with the French” tomorrow while the government of Elisabeth Borne “is in the process of convincing itself that the reform will pass”.

“I call on all the deputies who love the French, respect them and hear what they say to reject this text”, he finally launched on BFMTV this Wednesday evening.