“Inside”: Willem Dafoe imprisoned

The Greek documentary director Vasilis Katsoupis (46) was able to win Willem Dafoe (67, “Platoon”, “Spider-Man”) for his first feature film – and he gives everything.

Story: The alarm siren goes off, the lock slams shut and burglar Nemo (Dafoe) is stuck. Along with beautiful pieces of contemporary art, Nemo awaits help in a luxury New York apartment. Meanwhile, Nemo does what Willem Dafoe does best: slowly losing his mind…

In this gripping, at times tragi-comic one-man show Willem Dafoe, which is why he is considered one of the best actors of his generation. He only shares the canvas with the artworks. The camera stays on them long enough to invite the viewer to make a brief interpretation themselves.

Conclusion: Film art meets acting art meets contemporary gallery art. Fascinating chamber play with Willem Dafoe as a desperate burglar.

105 Min./FSK: ab 12 J.)