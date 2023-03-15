A major neighborhood gang operating in Annaba dismantled

On March 14, 2023, elements of the banditry repression brigade (BRB) under the security services of the wilaya of Annaba carried out a large-scale operation. This operation made it possible to put an end to the activities of a neighborhood gang which, until then, had been sowing terror among the inhabitants of the wilaya of Annaba. Indeed, the members of the gang, who had already committed several criminal acts, broke into the police headquarters in Sidi Salem. However, they were quickly subdued by law enforcement.

Following the arrest of the gang members, the responsible services discovered an impressive arsenal. This is made up of 59 edged weapons and 6 hunting rifles. It should also be noted that the same services got their hands on 4 vehicles, a motorcycle, 5 kg of cocaine and 241 psychotropic tablets. As well as 2 dogs and 29 million cents.

Dismantling of a neighborhood gang in Annaba: here are the charges attributed to the members

According to the revelations made by the director of the banditry repression brigade (BRB) of the wilaya of Annaba, those arrested will face several charges. In particular, the creation of a criminal association, possession of drugs and psychotropic tablets. As well as the illegal possession of bladed weapons.

According to the same source, the 59 members of the gang will be brought before the public prosecutor at the El Hadjar court, where they will have to answer for their actions. Truth be told, this arrest is the result of hard work by law enforcement, who work tirelessly to put an end to neighborhood gang activity. Undoubtedly, said operation also constitutes a strong signal sent to criminals who seek to sow terror among citizens throughout the national territory.